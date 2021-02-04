Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 671,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Relx stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 44,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,554. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

