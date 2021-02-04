Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Bank of America downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Renault has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

