Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $716.29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.02 million.

IntraDay guidance to 3.51-3.56 EPS.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $47.75. 608,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,590. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

