Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.78.

Shares of CFR opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

