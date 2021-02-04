Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

TSE FR opened at C$20.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.50. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$30.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.43.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.75 million for the quarter.

In other First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$360,000. Also, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,384. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,954.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

