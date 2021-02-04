Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.85 for the year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $173.12 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $815,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,476 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

