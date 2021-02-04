Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Get Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) alerts:

YRI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

TSE:YRI opened at C$6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.11 and a 1-year high of C$9.29.

About Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.