Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Natera (NTRA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) recently:

1/27/2021 – Natera is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2021 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

1/20/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $95.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $112.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

1/4/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $92.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.97. 3,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,750. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Natera Inc alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $415,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,726 shares of company stock worth $36,892,079 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.