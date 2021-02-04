Research Analysts Set Expectations for Coherus BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Coherus BioSciences in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.65 per share for the year.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $77,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,095 shares of company stock worth $2,486,433. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 96,528 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.