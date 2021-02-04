Research Analysts Set Expectations for Level One Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

