Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ferguson (FERGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS: FERGY) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

2/1/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

1/26/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

1/25/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

1/20/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

1/20/2021 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

1/14/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/12/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

1/11/2021 – Ferguson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

1/6/2021 – Ferguson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

12/9/2020 – Ferguson had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/9/2020 – Ferguson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/9/2020 – Ferguson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

12/9/2020 – Ferguson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of FERGY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 790,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,871. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.