Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.38 Million Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Navient worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Navient by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.