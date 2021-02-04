Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 178 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Comerica by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. Truist upped their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

CMA opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $66.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

