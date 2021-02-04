Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,835 Shares of TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after buying an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 729,462 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,006,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,825,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,145,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 367,891 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPH. B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

