REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Update

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after buying an additional 278,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 76,298 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 220,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. REV Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $702.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

