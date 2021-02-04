Reviewing Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) & WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A -0.32% -0.31% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Blue Group and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.94%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A WISeKey International $22.65 million 4.12 $8.19 million ($3.20) -2.18

Global Blue Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WISeKey International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Global Blue Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores. The company offers merchants a range of in-store issuing software solutions to their needs, as well as pre- and post-transaction services to attract and serve international shoppers; and AVPS, including point-of-sale dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services for the retail and hospitality sectors, as well as e-commerce dynamic currency conversion solutions, services, and software for automated teller machines and multi-currency processing for online merchants. It also provides services to international shoppers to reclaim VAT on eligible goods purchased outside their country of origin; and pay for goods and services abroad in their home currency through DCC services. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland. Global Blue Group Holding AG is a subsidiary of SL Globetrotter, L.P.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers and microchips that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates, software as a service (SaaS), software license, and post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform that uses cybersecurity SaaS business and semiconductor chips for securing the IoT market, as well as uses artificial intelligence to analyze data; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

