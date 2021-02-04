Reviewing L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) and Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) and Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

0.2% of L’Air Liquide shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares L’Air Liquide and Dufry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Air Liquide $24.55 billion 3.16 $2.51 billion $1.07 30.68 Dufry $8.91 billion 0.51 -$26.67 million N/A N/A

L’Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than Dufry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for L’Air Liquide and Dufry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Air Liquide 0 4 4 0 2.50 Dufry 1 3 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares L’Air Liquide and Dufry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A Dufry N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dufry has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L’Air Liquide beats Dufry on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets. It also produces and distributes medical gases and devices, services, and hygiene products to hospitals and homecare patients; and develops therapeutic gases for resuscitation and pain relief. In addition, this segment produces and distributes healthcare specialty ingredients for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and vaccine markets; and provides ultra-pure carrier gases, electronics specialty materials, and advanced materials to manufacturers of semiconductors, flat panel displays, and solar cells. The company's Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants for third parties; and designs and manufactures plants in the traditional, renewable, and alternative energy sectors. Its Global Markets & Technologies segment focuses on markets relating to energy transition, maritime logistics, and scientific exploration; treats and injects biogas into the energy grid as power source; and commercializes technologies for space, aerospace, and scientific exploration. This segment also supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation. The company also produces biomethane for trucks fueled by bio natural gas. L'Air Liquide S.A. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its retail shops offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, confectionery, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other accessories, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. The company operates approximately 2,400 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, railway stations, and downtown tourist areas. Dufry AG was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.