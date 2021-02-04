Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Barbara Weber Sells 5,336 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 67,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

