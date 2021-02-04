Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $27,790.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $27,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, David Pujades sold 30,415 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,244.15.

On Monday, January 25th, David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,446,658.20.

On Thursday, January 14th, David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $113,564.60.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Pujades sold 34,600 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,126,922.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $2,341,288.18.

On Friday, December 18th, David Pujades sold 167,594 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $4,843,466.60.

On Tuesday, December 8th, David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06.

NYSE RVLV opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.95.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

