ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Up 34.1%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) was up 34.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 8,151,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 3,897,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $82.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.63.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

