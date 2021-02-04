Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC lowered Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexel currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

