Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Short Interest Update

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter worth $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

