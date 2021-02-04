Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Shares Gap Up to $15.97

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.97, but opened at $17.65. Rezolute shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rezolute from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Rezolute Company Profile (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

