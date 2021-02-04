Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Update

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,957,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

