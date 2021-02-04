Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

