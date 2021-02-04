Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of RBBN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,705.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,318,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 960,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 316,024 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 115,021 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,924 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

