Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.29

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.29 and traded as low as $73.84. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 5,829 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$837.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

In other Richards Packaging Income Fund news, Senior Officer Enzio Di Gennaro sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.25, for a total value of C$773,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,589,125.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.