Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Short Interest Update

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RIOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.94. 168,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,799,791. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of Riot Blockchain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

