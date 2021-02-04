Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Trading Down 0.2%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 42,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 126,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

