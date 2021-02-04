ROAD (ROAD) Tops One Day Volume of $154,443.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. One ROAD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $163,504.34 and approximately $154,443.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROAD has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00145896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 122.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00101457 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00063207 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00242091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040609 BTC.

ROAD Token Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 tokens. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROAD Token Trading

ROAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

