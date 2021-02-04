Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares during the period.

COLD stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

