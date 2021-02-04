Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.