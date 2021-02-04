Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,565,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,626,000 after acquiring an additional 115,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,647,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $216.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average of $195.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

