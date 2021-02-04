Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 148,758 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,758 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.40% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

BSIG stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.