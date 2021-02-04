Robert W. Baird Upgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to “Outperform”

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Triumph Group has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $699.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

