Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,398. The company has a market cap of $296.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roche in the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Roche in the third quarter worth $214,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

