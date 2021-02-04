Rockwell Automation, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Rockwell Automation has raised its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $245.39 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

