Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.36. 2,330,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,845,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 265.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

