ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $399.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.77. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $448.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S Company Profile

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers products, such as fire-safe stone wool insulations for constructing new buildings and renovating the existing buildings under the ROCKWOOL brand name; and board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for faÃ§ade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascias under the Rockpanel brand name.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.