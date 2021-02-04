Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) PT Raised to C$5.75 at Scotiabank

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of RSI traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 245,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,454. The firm has a market capitalization of C$561.17 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.12. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$5.83.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4516574 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 10,000 shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,127.25.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

