Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys Shares of 1,260 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 567,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $175.95 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.62. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.