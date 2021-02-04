Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $162.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.22.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

