Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $440.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

ROP stock opened at $401.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.56. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,128,000 after acquiring an additional 89,088 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,161,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529,614 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

