Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$9.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

RAY.A opened at C$8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$589.59 million and a P/E ratio of 32.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

