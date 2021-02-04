Royal Bank of Canada Raises Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target to $6.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Champion Iron stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

