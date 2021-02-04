Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,810 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,791.54 ($23.41).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,247.20 ($16.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,044.59 ($26.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,338.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,151.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.31%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

