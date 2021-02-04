Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,313.20 ($17.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £53.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,075.08 ($27.11). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,391.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,197.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,536.25 ($20.07).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

