Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,450 shares of company stock worth $164,137 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.