Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $245.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

