Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,279 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,894,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 829.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 990,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $33,613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.46 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

